Cali Orange

by Project M

Project M Cannabis Flower Cali Orange

About this product

Cali Orange Bud cannabis strain is a Indica dominant hybrid by White Label with 8-15% THC levels, making it a perfect choice for beginners. Growers are rewarded with dense, resinous buds. When broken apart, the nugs strongly smell of citrus with a pungent skunk undertone. It can treat depression and anxiety. Perfect for evening usage.

About this brand

Project M Logo
Carefully Crafted cannabis Grown in the Northwest. Ask for our quality products at your local Recreational Retailer.