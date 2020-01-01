Revive Lemon Vape Pen
by Social CBD
1 piece
$40.00
Pickup 36.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$49.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
ProMED ISOLATE CBD Oil Drops contains 99%+ CBD and MCT oil. Our CBD oil is available in strengths from 500mg or 3000mg in 1fl oz bottles. This is a safe, effective, and easy to use way to consume CBD. ProMED CBD is a product line you can trust, with quality ingredients and a reliable manufacturing process. <0% THC | NON-GMO | MADE IN USA | NO PESTICIDES | LABORATORY TESTED
Be the first to review this product.