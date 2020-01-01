Revive Lemon Vape Pen
by Social CBD
1 piece
$40.00
Pickup 36.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$129.95MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
ProMED FULL SPECTRUM CBD Oil Drops contains all-natural hemp compounds like aromatic terpenes, flavonoids, omega acids, phytonutrients, and other phytocannabinoids like CBDG and CBC. Our CBD oil is available in strengths from 500mg to 3000mg in 1fl oz bottles. This is a safe, effective, and easy to use way to consume CBD. ProMED CBD is a product line you can trust, with quality ingredients and a reliable manufacturing process. <0.3% THC | NON-GMO | MADE IN USA | NO PESTICIDES | LABORATORY TESTED
Be the first to review this product.