 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Doug Fir

Doug Fir

by Prūf Cultivar

Skip to Reviews
4.01
Prūf Cultivar Cannabis Flower Doug Fir

About this product

Pruf Cultivar - Clean Green Certified | Doug Fir | 24.6% THC | 0.07% CBD | Frequency: Cosmic

1 customer review

4.01

write a review

Tater68

Good body high ..... yet I go opposites weird hey sativa for sleep Indaca for pain Disvet..... Any other ideas....for fighting PTSD ANXIETY APPETITE DEPRESSION SUIT... .

About this strain

Dogwalker OG

Dogwalker OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Dogwalker OG is a balanced hybrid bred by combining Albert Walker OG and Chemdawg 91. With a complex profile of woody and skunky aromas, Dogwalker OG delivers a strong cerebral calm that radiates throughout the body over time. Dogwalker OG promotes focus, while also inducing deep relaxation that easily converts to sleep in high doses. This THC-rich hybrid can be used for a variety of issues, particularly pain, mood disorders, and appetite loss.

About this brand

Prūf Cultivar Logo
Prūf Cultivar uses cutting-edge cannabis cultivation technology, led by an expert team passionate about strain maintenance to preserve an essential human element in the process. Each of our strains is thoughtfully chosen to accentuate flavors and deliver a unique experience. We combine high-tech facilities with high-touch methods to overturn conventions and establish an elevated vision for the cannabis industry.