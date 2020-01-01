 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Puffco Pro 2 MouthPiece

by Puffco

Puffco Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Puffco Pro 2 MouthPiece

$34.99MSRP

About this product

The Puffco Pro 2 MouthPiece is designed to conserve contents and shelters the the Puffco Pro 2 Coil while the thread-less splashguard allows for easy cleaning and quick reload. The Puffco Pro 2 MouthPiece comes with mouthpiece, splashguard, and atomizer all designed by our in house engineers.

About this brand

Puffco Logo
Award winning technology. Industry leading innovation. Designed and engineered in Brooklyn, NY