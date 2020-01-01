1:1 Strawberry Banana Disposable Pen 0.5g
by Curaleaf
0.5 grams
$20.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Nordle CBD Cartridge 1g by Puffin Farm
Be the first to review this product.
Nordle, named after Howard Marks’ code word for “hashish,” is a high-CBD indica cross between Afghani and Skunk. With a CBD content as high as its THC concentrations, Nordle delivers mild effects that relieve pain and muscle spasms. Nordle, which flowers in 8 to 10 weeks, produces dense, conic buds with a pungent fruity and herbal aroma.