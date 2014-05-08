ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.3 569 reviews

Afghani

aka Afghan

Herbal
Pine
Minty

CalmingEnergizing

Afghani
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Minty

Afghani is a heavy indica strain named after its geographic origin, where the earliest varieties of cannabis are believed to have grown. Breeders worldwide have come to treasure Afghani for its heavy resin production which is passed on genetically. With a sweet, earthy aroma, Afghani delivers a deep, sedating relaxation and euphoria. Patients most commonly turn to this potent indica to treat insomnia, pain, and stress disorders.

390 people reported 3003 effects
Relaxed 65%
Sleepy 54%
Happy 44%
Euphoric 42%
Hungry 29%
Stress 39%
Pain 37%
Insomnia 36%
Anxiety 32%
Depression 19%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 9%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 4%

