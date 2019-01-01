About this product

This beautiful three-toned inside-out glass spoon pipe is a piece of amazing artwork. The glass is mixed with the high-quality dichroic coating. The whole pipe features 6 raised clear glass marbles on both the bowl and mouthpiece, to make sure a firm grip when using. Comes with a large size carb hole on the left side of the bowl. Puffing Bird Spoon Pipe Length: 4.5" / 11.5 CM Thick Glass Dichroic Glass Raised Glass Marbles Clear Glass Marbles Three Tones Color Scheme Deep Bowl Colored Glass Worked Glass Standard Size Category: For Dry Herbs, Glass Pipes Feature Of This Spoon Pipe HANDMADE PIPE This pipe is 100% handmade with the highest standard glass material. DICHROIC GLASS A popular technique used in glass blowing, you can clearly see the sparkled glass inside the dichroic glass which will turn into different colors when exposing to different lighting. COLORED GLASS Don't we all want a colorful glass collection sitting in our home looking pretty? This glass pipe features a unique appealing colored patent that would definitely stand out from other blend looking pipes! DEEP BOWL This pipe can hold a fairly large amount of tobacco/dry herb at the same time with the "deep bowl" feature. THICK GLASS The pipe is made of extra thick and heavy glass to ensure it's durability and safety, you don't need to worry about your clumsy friend breaking your glass piece in one drop! WORKED GLASS A unique technique in glassblowing that produces popular 3D features that brings the glass pipes some unique coloring and cool appearances.