Pulsar King Kut Electric Grinder

by Pulsar Vaporizers

About this product

The Pulsar King Kut offers you a powerful new way to get your grind on. You can eliminate the mess that usually comes with grinding by shredding directly into the included glass jars. Provides easy storage with a lid that screws onto the jar. The stainless steel blade and powerful motor give you a quick grind and perfect fluffy consistency. With the clear glass jar attached you can easily view the grinding action until your preferred consistency has been reached. A 1000mAh lithium ion battery provides you with portability so you can grind wherever you want without having to be near a power outlet.

Our goal has always been to listen to the community and create the most wanted, best quality products offered at the most reasonable prices. That goal has been consistently met, exceeded and will continue to in the future so everyone can enjoy higher culture.

