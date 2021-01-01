 Loading…

Pulsar Obi Auto-Draw Vape Cartridge Battery

by Pulsar Vaporizers

Smooth and sleek with various vibrant designs, the Obi Auto-Draw Battery fits into the palm of your hand! This easy to use oil cartridge vaporizer is auto-draw activated so there is no hassle with buttons or screens. This vape packs a 650mAh battery and can be used with 0.5mL or 1mL cartridges (sold separately). Utilizing a magnetic attachment, switching out carts is as easy as twisting on the magnetic adapter with 510 threading and dropping the cart into the battery chamber.

Our goal has always been to listen to the community and create the most wanted, best quality products offered at the most reasonable prices. That goal has been consistently met, exceeded and will continue to in the future so everyone can enjoy higher culture.

