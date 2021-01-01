Pulsar Vaporizers
About this product
Smooth and sleek with various vibrant designs, the Obi Auto-Draw Battery fits into the palm of your hand! This easy to use oil cartridge vaporizer is auto-draw activated so there is no hassle with buttons or screens.
This vape packs a 650mAh battery and can be used with 0.5mL or 1mL cartridges (sold separately). Utilizing a magnetic attachment, switching out carts is as easy as twisting on the magnetic adapter with 510 threading and dropping the cart into the battery chamber.
