 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Pulsar Shift Dry Herb Vaporizer

Pulsar Shift Dry Herb Vaporizer

by Pulsar Vaporizers

Write a review
Pulsar Vaporizers Vaping Portable Vaporizers Pulsar Shift Dry Herb Vaporizer
Pulsar Vaporizers Vaping Portable Vaporizers Pulsar Shift Dry Herb Vaporizer
Pulsar Vaporizers Vaping Portable Vaporizers Pulsar Shift Dry Herb Vaporizer

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Harness the mighty power of herb and wax in the small package that is the Shift Dry Herb Vaporizer. This palm sized vaporizer includes a heating coils for dry herb & a quartz drop-in insert for concentrates! Measuring 3.2 inches (8 cm) tall, this pocketable vaporizer has a long-lasting and quick charging 1600mAh battery and features a heating range from 320 to 430 degrees. The ﻿Shift ﻿Vaporizer﻿ keeps it simple with easy to use push-button operation, and it even has a safety shutoff feature to prevent overheating. Get yours now with a 1 year warranty!

About this brand

Pulsar Vaporizers Logo
Our goal has always been to listen to the community and create the most wanted, best quality products offered at the most reasonable prices. That goal has been consistently met, exceeded and will continue to in the future so everyone can enjoy higher culture.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review