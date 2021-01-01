About this product

Harness the mighty power of herb and wax in the small package that is the Shift Dry Herb Vaporizer. This palm sized vaporizer includes a heating coils for dry herb & a quartz drop-in insert for concentrates! Measuring 3.2 inches (8 cm) tall, this pocketable vaporizer has a long-lasting and quick charging 1600mAh battery and features a heating range from 320 to 430 degrees. The ﻿Shift ﻿Vaporizer﻿ keeps it simple with easy to use push-button operation, and it even has a safety shutoff feature to prevent overheating. Get yours now with a 1 year warranty!