Pulsar Vaporizers

Pulsar Shift Dry Herb Vaporizer

Harness the mighty power of herb and wax in the small package that is the Shift Dry Herb Vaporizer.

This palm sized vaporizer includes a heating coils for dry herb & a quartz drop-in insert for concentrates! Measuring 3.2 inches (8 cm) tall, this pocketable vaporizer has a long-lasting and quick charging 1600mAh battery and features a heating range from 320 to 430 degrees.

The ﻿Shift ﻿Vaporizer﻿ keeps it simple with easy to use push-button operation, and it even has a safety shutoff feature to prevent overheating. Get yours now with a 1 year warranty!
