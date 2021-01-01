 Loading…

Pulsar Variable Voltage Vape Pen Battery w/ Preheat

by Pulsar Vaporizers

About this product

This Variable Voltage Battery w/ Preheat works great with prefilled oil cartridges or wax atomizer tanks. Offers 3 color coded voltage settings: Red / 4.0V, Blue / 3.7V, Green / 3.4V. Click 5x to turn on, click 3x to change voltage, click 2x to preheat for 15 seconds, click 1x to use. Note: Cartridges sold separately.

About this brand

Our goal has always been to listen to the community and create the most wanted, best quality products offered at the most reasonable prices. That goal has been consistently met, exceeded and will continue to in the future so everyone can enjoy higher culture.

