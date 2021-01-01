Loading…
Pulsar Vaporizers

Pulsar Variable Voltage Vape Pen Battery w/ Preheat

This Variable Voltage Battery w/ Preheat works great with prefilled oil cartridges or wax atomizer tanks.

Offers 3 color coded voltage settings: Red / 4.0V, Blue / 3.7V, Green / 3.4V. Click 5x to turn on, click 3x to change voltage, click 2x to preheat for 15 seconds, click 1x to use.

Note: Cartridges sold separately.
