"Disco" Pipe - Unique Cleanable All Brass Pipe from Hawaii
by Punchbowl Pipes HawaiiWrite a review
$39.00MSRP
Disco Pipe is an interestingly designed cleanable brass pipes from Oahu, Hawai'i. The lower half of the pipe can be easily opened and cleaned with the provided Hex Wrench poker. No screen needed. New! Pocket Case is now available as an option for Disco and Lollipop Pipes. It provides great protection for your pipe. Dimpled finish made with finest craftsmanship. Polished finish. It'll last you a lifetime.
Punchbowl Pipes Hawaii
I'm a brass pipe maker in the beautiful city of Honolulu, Hawai'i. We utilize modern CAD design and precision CNC machining in making of our pipes. All our brass pipes are unique to us. We release new designs every now and then. Check out great reviews left by our customers on on our website, Etsy, Amazon and Google. Search Punchbowl Pipes Hawaii. Mahalo.