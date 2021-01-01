About this product

Disco Pipe is an interestingly designed cleanable brass pipes from Oahu, Hawai'i.

The lower half of the pipe can be easily opened and cleaned with the provided Hex Wrench poker. No screen needed.

New! Pocket Case is now available as an option for Disco and Lollipop Pipes. It provides great protection for your pipe.

Dimpled finish made with finest craftsmanship. Polished finish.

It'll last you a lifetime.