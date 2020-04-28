 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
1:1 RSO 1g

by PuraEarth

1:1 RSO 1g

$60.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Our RSO also goes through a 4-phase filtration process complete with carbon filtering to remove chlorophyll and impurities. RSO is one of the most sought after forms of cannabis used by our patients to help combat conditions ranging from cancer, HIV/AIDS, diabetes, insomnia, and more. PuraEarth's RSO comes orally activated which makes it ideal for ingesting. RSO can also be smoked on top of flower, dabbed, or used topically.

About this brand

We believe in 100% transparency, especially when it comes to our medicine. That means every batch of PuraEarth THC Distillate Oil produced meets rigorous on and offsite testing standards. Why go to all the trouble? Because we're of the opinion that every dose our patients ingest should be pure, safe, and deliver the same level of relief, every time. Our ultimate goal is to equipt our patients with the tools they need to live a vivid and passionate life - and we believe clean cannabis is the key. Are you ready to live in Puradise?