About this product

Our all-natural CBD lotion is applied directly to the skin. Used by Pure CBD customers for exterior ailments, such as calluses, inflammation, pain, dry skin, or more serious conditions such as arthritis. When applied, CBD is absorbed through the skin, creating a cooling sensation that can provide a sense of calm. Some of our users report using this lotion to treat deeper muscle aches. For first time CBD users, CBD lotion can be a fantastic starting product. This product combines well with other products, such as tinctures, to provide a total body CBD effect. Made using our own high quality full spectrum CO2 oil, this lotion contains the following ingredients: Distilled Water, Aloe Vera, Cocoa Butter, Coconut Oil, Olive Oil, CBD, Chamomile, Vitamin E, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Cinnamon, and Blood Orange Essential Oil. This product comes in a 2oz. jar containing 500mg of CBD. This product is 2014 US Farm Bill Compliant.