NANO DELTA 8 INFUSED VEGAN GUMMIES

by Pure Craft CBD

About this product

Would you like to experience something new? Wanting a little more than Broad Spectrum CBD. Try Pure Craft CBD’s 5-star rated Vegan Gummies infused with Nano-Optimized Delta-8. These gummies are sure to please anyone who is looking for a little more kick! Unlike our Broad Spectrum CBD gummies, these are slightly psychoactive and you may feel a mild and relaxing high without the anxiousness or paranoia sometimes experienced with Delta-9 THC. 30ct Dosage is 25mg per gummy (Total of 750Mg) Nano D-8 Infused Assorted Fruit Flavored Gummies Watermelon, Raspberry, Tangerine and Lemon.

About this brand

We here at Pure Craft CBD believe in a “seed to sale” philosophy to offer high-quality products consistently made with full transparency. Our mission is to lead the industry in bringing high-quality hemp cannabidiol (CBD)-based products to the marketplace and educate the world on the benefits of hemp extract. Its product line includes nano-optimized broad spectrum water-soluble CBD tinctures along with soft gels, gummies, CBD with melatonin, CBD pet tincture and CBD broad spectrum oil.

