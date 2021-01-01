About this product

Would you like to experience something new? Wanting a little more than Broad Spectrum CBD. Try Pure Craft CBD’s 5-star rated Vegan Gummies infused with Nano-Optimized Delta-8. These gummies are sure to please anyone who is looking for a little more kick! Unlike our Broad Spectrum CBD gummies, these are slightly psychoactive and you may feel a mild and relaxing high without the anxiousness or paranoia sometimes experienced with Delta-9 THC. 30ct Dosage is 25mg per gummy (Total of 750Mg) Nano D-8 Infused Assorted Fruit Flavored Gummies Watermelon, Raspberry, Tangerine and Lemon.