Pure Craft CBD
About this product
Would you like to experience something new? Wanting a little more than Broad Spectrum CBD. Try Pure Craft CBD’s 5-star rated Vegan Gummies infused with Nano-Optimized Delta-8.
These gummies are sure to please anyone who is looking for a little more kick!
Unlike our Broad Spectrum CBD gummies, these are slightly psychoactive and you may feel a mild and relaxing high without the anxiousness or paranoia sometimes experienced with Delta-9 THC.
30ct
Dosage is 25mg per gummy (Total of 750Mg)
Nano D-8 Infused
Assorted Fruit Flavored Gummies
Watermelon, Raspberry, Tangerine and Lemon.
These gummies are sure to please anyone who is looking for a little more kick!
Unlike our Broad Spectrum CBD gummies, these are slightly psychoactive and you may feel a mild and relaxing high without the anxiousness or paranoia sometimes experienced with Delta-9 THC.
30ct
Dosage is 25mg per gummy (Total of 750Mg)
Nano D-8 Infused
Assorted Fruit Flavored Gummies
Watermelon, Raspberry, Tangerine and Lemon.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!