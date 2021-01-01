About this product

Would you like to experience something new? Wanting a little more than Broad Spectrum CBD. Try Pure Craft CBD’s 5-star rated Vegan Gummies infused with Nano-Optimized Delta-8.



These gummies are sure to please anyone who is looking for a little more kick!



Unlike our Broad Spectrum CBD gummies, these are slightly psychoactive and you may feel a mild and relaxing high without the anxiousness or paranoia sometimes experienced with Delta-9 THC.



30ct

Dosage is 25mg per gummy (Total of 750Mg)

Nano D-8 Infused

Assorted Fruit Flavored Gummies

Watermelon, Raspberry, Tangerine and Lemon.