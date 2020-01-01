Zig-Zag Rolling Papers
by Fat Ass Glass Company
Our Pure Hemp Classic Rolls are perfect for ripping any size up to 13ft, NO JOKE. Our hemp papers are 100% Tree Free Eco Papers with an all natural gum. There are 24 booklets per box. There are 13ft/4M rolling papers per booklet. Our Classic Rolls are 52mm Wide *100% Tree Free Eco Papers *All Natural Gum You Can Buy Our Rolling Papers At www.PureHemp.com
