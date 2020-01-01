 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About Pure Hemp Rolling Papers

Pure Hemp is the original Pure Hemp rolling paper. We have been pushing pulp for 20+ years, long before the bandwagon jumpers joined the RYO game. We love hemp and believe that hemp is the future of our planet. A portion of our profits are put back into the research and development of hemp and furthering genetic understanding of this incredible plant.. WE ARE HEMP! Often imitated... Where ever you shop for your rolling papers, ask for Pure Hemp by name. Team Pure Hemp

Available in

United States, Canada, Ontario