Zig-Zag Rolling Papers
by Fat Ass Glass Company
Our Pure Hemp Classic rolling papers are the perfect size for a blunt or a solid sesh. Our hemp papers are 100% Tree Free Eco Papers with an all natural gum. There are 50 booklets per box. There are 50 rolling papers per booklet. *100% Tree Free Eco Papers *All Natural Gum You Can Buy Our Rolling Papers At www.PureHemp.com
on March 24th, 2017
Im from Brazil, and we have a lot of Pure Hemp papers, unfortunately they arent my favorites ones to roll; they are good quality papes, unbleached and all natural gum. However, i had trouble when i tried to stick the paper together. Not the worst paper in the world, it definitely saved me a bunch of times! #420sweepstakes
on March 23rd, 2017
#420sweepstakes These are superb papers, strong, don't run and gum glue stays stuck. I recommend them.
on March 23rd, 2017
Well unfortunately I'm not a fan. I appreciate the natural concept of hemp and enjoy hemp papers occasionally, but not a fan of rolling with them. I ah be trouble keeping them sealed as well. I'm sure they are a good company with the right goals, but rolling papers aren't that great. Sorry.....