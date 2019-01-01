 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Hemp Intensive Relief Rub • 500mg CBD + Emu Oil / Arnica

Hemp Intensive Relief Rub • 500mg CBD + Emu Oil / Arnica

by Pure Hermosa

Pure Hermosa Hemp CBD Bath & Body Hemp Intensive Relief Rub • 500mg CBD + Emu Oil / Arnica

$49.00MSRP

About this product

Our CBD Hemp Intensive Healing Rub is the answer to muscle aches, cramps and joint ailments. This product contains an Extra-Strength 500mg of CBD oil that super-effectively binds to our CB2 receptors, to help melt away tension and pain related to sore muscles and cramps. PLUS Emu Oil, known for its powerful anti-inflammatory and superior penetrating properties for bruising, strains, sprains, PMS, cramps and arthritic pain. AND we added the triple-healing benefit of Arnica for insect bites, arthritis, muscle and cartilage pain, and even chapped skin and acne. A trifecta for pain. This is your answer to comfort after a long day on the beach, courts, roads, mountains and surf, or just that crampy-time. Apply generously to areas experiencing soreness. Experience the immediate soothing comfort of this natural, organic relief, with no side-affects and Made In The USA. 3.8oz/112ml

About this brand

We are a Hermosa Beach Family with a passion for health + wellness and a concern for our planet. It is our mission to share the fantastic benefits, facts and healings of CBD, without negative side effects, and all it's applications to living our best lives! We've launched amazing products in health, fitness, beauty and wellness for decades. We know what gets great results, that adds to our lives, without a big carbon footprint. ~ Thanks for taking this journey with us.