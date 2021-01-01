Loading…
Pure Hermosa

Hemp Intensive Relief Rub • 500mg CBD + Emu Oil / Arnica

About this product

Our CBD Hemp Intensive Healing Rub is the answer to muscle aches, cramps and joint ailments. This product contains an Extra-Strength 500mg of CBD oil that super-effectively binds to our CB2 receptors, to help melt away tension and pain related to sore muscles and cramps.

PLUS Emu Oil, known for its powerful anti-inflammatory and superior penetrating properties for bruising, strains, sprains, PMS, cramps and arthritic pain.

AND we added the triple-healing benefit of Arnica for insect bites, arthritis, muscle and cartilage pain, and even chapped skin and acne. A trifecta for pain.

This is your answer to comfort after a long day on the beach, courts, roads, mountains and surf, or just that crampy-time.

Apply generously to areas experiencing soreness. Experience the immediate soothing comfort of this natural, organic relief, with no side-affects and Made In The USA.

3.8oz/112ml
