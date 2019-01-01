About this product

Full spectrum THC Free 250mg CBD oil tincture If you need to experience one of the best full spectrum CBD oil tinctures, then you are looking in the right place. Each dropper full contains just over 8.3mg of CBD. This is a good dosage for someone who is either just starting out with using CBD or for someone looking for a stronger upgrade from our 100mg tincture. Using the dropper allows you to absorb the CBD the fastest way into your bloodstream without having to smoke it. To Use; Fill the dropper and release under your tongue. Hold for 60 seconds. For daily use. Legal in All 50 States without a license or prescription. Mint Flavor 100% Natural, Organic, and Pesticide free Non-Psychoactive Ingredients: Full spectrum hemp oil, Organic MCT Oil, Natural flavor Size: 30ml/1oz Concentration: 250mg per bottle – 8.3mg/ml