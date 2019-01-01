 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Pro Series 99%+ CBD Isolate Tincture 100mg

by Pure MediCanna CBD

$19.99MSRP

CBD benefits your body’s health in many ways. One of the many ways it does so is by reducing inflammation. It’s important that your physical health is always at its peak performance. Keep it there with Pro Series Performance CBD Oil. Your pain will literally melt away and you’ll eventually forget what it was like to have it at all! Fill the dropper and release under your tongue. Hold for 60-90 seconds. For daily use. Recover Faster Legal in All 50 States without a license or prescription No Flavor 100% Natural – additive and preservative free. Non-Psychoactive 100% Grown and Extracted in the USA Ingredients: 99%+ CBD Isolate, Organic MCT Oil Size: 30ml/1oz Concentration: 100mg per bottle – 3.3mg/ml

About this brand

Our CBD is grown in Colorado, every batch is 3rd party lab tested and made in our GMP/ISO certified facility in Los Angeles.