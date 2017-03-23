 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
1 Gram PureCure Applicator

by PureCure

1 Gram PureCure Applicator by PureCure

mahl0n

Hands down one of the best brands out there. Clean top shelf and reliable product! Been using them for about 3 years now. #420sweepstakes

from PureCureon March 27th, 2017

Thanks for your continued loyalty mahl0n! We find that people who try our products tend to stick to them for the long term.

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

PureCure Logo
PureCure is dedicated to providing pure and potent medicines to our patients. We use a lab grade organic ethanol extraction process that leaves us with very high quality product. We believe in moving away from the current culture associating Marijuana with smoke inhalation which is counter to the medicating effect of the plant. PureCure provides several different state of the art methods for ingestion. From our Premium Strain Specific Vapor Cartridges to our Sublingual Breath Strips, PureCure is here to make sure patients have access to clean, potent, and consistent medicine.