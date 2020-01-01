PureCure is dedicated to providing pure and potent medicines to our patients. We use a lab grade organic ethanol extraction process that leaves us with very high quality product. We believe in moving away from the current culture associating Marijuana with smoke inhalation which is counter to the medicating effect of the plant. PureCure provides several different state of the art methods for ingestion. From our Premium Strain Specific Vapor Cartridges to our Sublingual Breath Strips, PureCure is here to make sure patients have access to clean, potent, and consistent medicine.