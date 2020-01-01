 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. PureCure
PureCure

Medical Grade Cannabis Products

These strain specific 500 mg cartridges are made using a state of the art organic ethanol extraction
These strips dissolve in your mouth for a discrete, potent, and consistent high.
About PureCure

PureCure is dedicated to providing pure and potent medicines to our patients. We use a lab grade organic ethanol extraction process that leaves us with very high quality product. We believe in moving away from the current culture associating Marijuana with smoke inhalation which is counter to the medicating effect of the plant. PureCure provides several different state of the art methods for ingestion. From our Premium Strain Specific Vapor Cartridges to our Sublingual Breath Strips, PureCure is here to make sure patients have access to clean, potent, and consistent medicine.

Tinctures & sublingual

Available in

United States, California