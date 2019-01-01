 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Anti-Aging Cream with Apple Stem Cells

Anti-Aging Cream with Apple Stem Cells

by purehempshop

$30.00MSRP

https://purehempshop.com/collections/creams/products/anti-aging-cream PRODUCT DESCRIPTION: Our Anti-Ageing cream works wonders for the face, neck, shoulders, upper chest, and cleavage. The Decollete can often be the first area of the skin to show signs of aging. This area is less elastic and has thinner cells than on the face, and has fewer reparative oil glands as well. Fortunately, our cream can help slow and even sometimes reverse signs of aging with the miraculous benefits of CBD. We also add Apple Stem cells, which help rejuvenate skin, prevent wrinkles, and promote longevity. KEY BENEFITS: Our CBD products are highly regarded for their premium quality content. We use only the finest hempseed in our extraction process, striving to provide patients with superior medicine. Use our CBD infused Anti-Ageing cream to give your face, upper chest, and neck and added level of moisture and protection while keeping both your mind and body sharp throughout the day. CBD can also reduce inflammation, itchiness, and can assist with skin elasticity. HOW TO USE: Apply a dime sized amount to clean skin on the neck and décolleté area. Massage gently into the skin for thirty seconds. Use in the morning and at night. CONTAINER: 1 oz./30ml Acrylic Jar

Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!