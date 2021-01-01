https://purehempshop.com/collections/creams/products/anti-aging-cream

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION:

Our Anti-Ageing cream works wonders for the face, neck, shoulders, upper chest, and cleavage. The Decollete can often be the first area of the skin to show signs of aging. This area is less elastic and has thinner cells than on the face, and has fewer reparative oil glands as well. Fortunately, our cream can help slow and even sometimes reverse signs of aging with the miraculous benefits of CBD. We also add Apple Stem cells, which help rejuvenate skin, prevent wrinkles, and promote longevity.



KEY BENEFITS:

Our CBD products are highly regarded for their premium quality content. We use only the finest hempseed in our extraction process, striving to provide patients with superior medicine. Use our CBD infused Anti-Ageing cream to give your face, upper chest, and neck and added level of moisture and protection while keeping both your mind and body sharp throughout the day. CBD can also reduce inflammation, itchiness, and can assist with skin elasticity.



HOW TO USE:

Apply a dime sized amount to clean skin on the neck and décolleté area. Massage gently into the skin for thirty seconds. Use in the morning and at night.



CONTAINER:

1 oz./30ml Acrylic Jar