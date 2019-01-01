 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Banana Split E-Liquid - 150mg

by purehempshop

https://purehempshop.com/collections/vape/products/banana-split-e-liquid PRODUCT BENEFITS: Our Banana Split E-Liquid is an absolute treat and will be loved by anyone who enjoys vaping CBD. With 150mg per bottle, this juice will help those with severe aches and trauma to restore themselves to a manageable, pain-free state. You will be surprised at the authenticity of the flavor. The Banana Split e-liquid captures all of the creamy, sweet deliciousness of the real thing. This CBD e-liquid is perfect for those who want a creative way to mask the taste of CBD oil while maintaining all of the health benefits it has to offer. KEY BENEFITS: Our CBD products are highly regarded for their premium quality content. We use only the finest hempseed in our extraction process, striving to provide patients with superior medicine. Use our CBD e-liquid to assist in dealing with anxiety, seizures, multiple sclerosis, appetite restoration, nausea, and a host of other ailments. CONTAINER: 150mg CBD isolate 30ml/1oz. HOW TO USE: Fill your cartridge with our e-liquid, taking care not to spill any of the contents near or on the battery. Smoke as desired.

Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!