About this product

https://purehempshop.com/collections/kitchen-oils/products/cbd-chili-oil-250mg PRODUCT BENEFITS: Our CBD infused Chili Oil really packs a punch. We use the finest red chili peppers that have been meticulously grown and cared for. It has a fine kick it to that heats you up without being too overwhelming. This is a great addition to Asian dishes, salads, and even drizzled on Italian bread. It is comparably calorie dense with other oils, and as always, we only use quality CBD derived from organically grown hemp seed. Organic Non-GMO KEY BENEFITS: Our new line of CBD infused oils work quickly to target specific areas of pain in the body. Each bottle contains 250 mg of quality CBD, and can be used to target symptoms related to anxiety, stress, insomnia, seizures, and a wide host of other ailments. Best of all, the chili peppers mask the taste of the oil, making this an inviting option for those in need of medical grade CBD. CONTAINER: Infused with 250mg of CBD 5 oz. bottle 25mg per serving (10 servings) Ingredients: vegetable oil, chili flakes, CBD derived from hemp seed. HOW TO USE: Add at least ½ an ounce to a prepared dish. Add more as desired.