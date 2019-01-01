 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. CBD Double Chocolate Cookies - 200mg

CBD Double Chocolate Cookies - 200mg

by purehempshop

About this product

https://purehempshop.com/collections/edibles/products/cbd-double-chocolate-cookies-200mg PRODUCT DESCRIPTION: Our CBD infused cookies are absolutely delicious. With many flavors to choose from, these cookies are a must have. Each container has 200mg of pure CBD. INGREDIENTS: Organic Flour, Margarine, Eggs, Organic Sugar, Hemp Seeds, Cocoa Powder, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract.

About this brand

Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!