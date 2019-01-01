 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Energy & Focus Oral Spray - 60mg

by purehempshop

$25.00MSRP

About this product

https://purehempshop.com/collections/sprays/products/cbd-energy-focus-oral-spray KEY BENEFITS: Add a daily boost to your diet! Our Energy & Focus Spray is designed to help you focus throughout the day without crashing. A healthier alternative to coffee or energy drinks, our formula contains a blend of Vitamins B-12, A & D to promote optimum energy. This product is made with naturally derived, high quality ingredients & is orally absorbed for fast results! Scientifically Tested to be Safe & Effective! A healthy dose of energy throughout the day. CONTAINER: Citrus Flavor 8ml / .25oz HOW TO USE: Adults, spray six (6) sprays into mouth daily as desired.

About this brand

Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!