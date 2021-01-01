About this product
KEY BENEFITS:
Add a daily boost to your diet! Our Energy & Focus Spray is designed to help you focus throughout the day without crashing. A healthier alternative to coffee or energy drinks, our formula contains a blend of Vitamins B-12, A & D to promote optimum energy.
This product is made with naturally derived, high quality ingredients & is orally absorbed for fast results!
Scientifically Tested to be Safe & Effective!
A healthy dose of energy throughout the day.
CONTAINER:
Citrus Flavor
8ml / .25oz
HOW TO USE:
Adults, spray six (6) sprays into mouth daily as desired.
About this brand
purehempshop
Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!