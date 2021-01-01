https://purehempshop.com/collections/sprays/products/cbd-energy-focus-oral-spray

KEY BENEFITS:

Add a daily boost to your diet! Our Energy & Focus Spray is designed to help you focus throughout the day without crashing. A healthier alternative to coffee or energy drinks, our formula contains a blend of Vitamins B-12, A & D to promote optimum energy.

This product is made with naturally derived, high quality ingredients & is orally absorbed for fast results!

Scientifically Tested to be Safe & Effective!

A healthy dose of energy throughout the day.



CONTAINER:

Citrus Flavor

8ml / .25oz



HOW TO USE:

Adults, spray six (6) sprays into mouth daily as desired.