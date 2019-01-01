 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Instant Wrinkle Serum

by purehempshop

CBD Instant Wrinkle Serum

https://purehempshop.com/collections/creams/products/cbd-instant-wrinkle-serum PRODUCT DESCRIPTION: Our Wrinkle Serum will help you experience brighter, more radiant skin with this lightweight serum that helps combat hyperpigmentation (brown spots, discoloration, and uneven skin tone). CBD in the serum helps increase blood flow to the applied area for a more radiant look. This advanced, highly active formula absorbs quickly to optimize efficacy while helping to increase skin luminosity. KEY BENEFITS: Uses CBD to help increase circulation Brightens uneven skin tone Active serum absorbs quickly Nourishes dehydrated skin HOW TO USE: Make sure skin is clean and dry. Apply a pea sized amount to fingertip. Massage thoroughly over affected area until completely absorbed. Keep area still 2-3 minutes allowing product to dry. If application leaves white residue, apply a small amount of water to make it disappear. Makeup or foundation may be applied over the product. CONTAINER: 0.5oz./15ml

Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!