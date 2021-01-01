About this product
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION:
Our Wrinkle Serum will help you experience brighter, more radiant skin with this lightweight serum that helps combat hyperpigmentation (brown spots, discoloration, and uneven skin tone). CBD in the serum helps increase blood flow to the applied area for a more radiant look. This advanced, highly active formula absorbs quickly to optimize efficacy while helping to increase skin luminosity.
KEY BENEFITS:
Uses CBD to help increase circulation
Brightens uneven skin tone
Active serum absorbs quickly
Nourishes dehydrated skin
HOW TO USE:
Make sure skin is clean and dry. Apply a pea sized amount to fingertip. Massage thoroughly over affected area until completely absorbed. Keep area still 2-3 minutes allowing product to dry. If application leaves white residue, apply a small amount of water to make it disappear. Makeup or foundation may be applied over the product.
CONTAINER:
0.5oz./15ml
