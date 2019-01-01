 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Protein Powder - Chocolate 300mg

by purehempshop

$45.00MSRP

About this product

https://purehempshop.com/collections/protein/products/cbd-protein-powder-chocolate PRODUCT BENEFITS: Our CBD Protein Powder will help hard-working athletes ensure they’re getting the macronutrients they need to remain active and competitive. It has a tasty Chocolate or Vanilla flavor that covers both the whey protein and hemp seed CBD nicely. We add essential amino acid supplements to help boost performance, and the grass fed whey protein is organic and non-GMO. This CBD powder is perfect for those who want a creative way to mask the taste of CBD oil while maintaining all of the health benefits it has to offer. KEY BENEFITS: Our CBD products are highly regarded for their premium quality content. We use only the finest hempseed in our extraction process, striving to provide patients with superior medicine. Use our CBD Protein powder to assist in a speedy recovery after a grueling workout and to prevent muscle fatigue. CONTAINER: 20g whey protein per serving 4.5 g BCAAs 300mg CBD isolate 20 Servings Per Container INGREDIENTS: Whey isolate, Cocoa, Cinnamon, Stevia extract, Monk fruit extract, Himalayan pink salt and CBD HOW TO USE: Add to a glass of water or milk. Stir vigorously until the powder dissolves completely. Use about 30 minutes prior to a workout for best results

About this brand

Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!