PRODUCT BENEFITS:

Our CBD Protein Powder will help hard-working athletes ensure they’re getting the macronutrients they need to remain active and competitive. It has a tasty Chocolate or Vanilla flavor that covers both the whey protein and hemp seed CBD nicely. We add essential amino acid supplements to help boost performance, and the grass fed whey protein is organic and non-GMO. This CBD powder is perfect for those who want a creative way to mask the taste of CBD oil while maintaining all of the health benefits it has to offer.



KEY BENEFITS:

Our CBD products are highly regarded for their premium quality content. We use only the finest hempseed in our extraction process, striving to provide patients with superior medicine. Use our CBD Protein powder to assist in a speedy recovery after a grueling workout and to prevent muscle fatigue.



CONTAINER:

20g whey protein per serving

4.5 g BCAAs

300mg CBD isolate

20 Servings Per Container



INGREDIENTS:

Whey isolate, Cocoa, Cinnamon, Stevia extract, Monk fruit extract, Himalayan pink salt and CBD



HOW TO USE:

Add to a glass of water or milk. Stir vigorously until the powder dissolves completely. Use about 30 minutes prior to a workout for best results