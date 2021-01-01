About this product

PureKana 40mg CBD Capsules are made from the finest quality industrial hemp supply in the United States. The plants that are used to make PureKana products have been bred and genetically-selected for their rich CBD content, and of course are routinely checked for quality insurance. This means not only checking and verifying the precise quantity of CBD and other hemp-based phytocompounds, but also checking for the absence of unwanted contaminants like pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, and residue heavy metals from the soil. When you invest in PureKana CBD Capsules, you're making an investment in the finest quality hemp CBD extract that the USA has to offer. We also value transparency, which is why we offer independent lab reports for our full range of 40mg CBD Capsules