PureKana Chocolate Mint Delta8 Tincture
About this product
Our Chocolate Mint Delta-8 oil drops deliver our traditional, tried-and-trusted hemp extract formula in a delicious flavor. These oil drops are sourced from the purest, highest-quality industrial hemp extract.
About this brand
PureKana
PureKana's mission is to lead the industry in bringing high-quality hemp cannabidiol (CBD) based products to the marketplace. We strive to educate the world on the benefits of hemp extract, and it is our goal to offer the industry's highest quality, most trusted products.
