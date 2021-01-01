 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Delta-8 THC edibles
  5. PureKana Chocolate Mint Delta8 Tincture

PureKana Chocolate Mint Delta8 Tincture

by PureKana

Write a review
PureKana Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Edibles PureKana Chocolate Mint Delta8 Tincture

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Our Chocolate Mint Delta-8 oil drops deliver our traditional, tried-and-trusted hemp extract formula in a delicious flavor. These oil drops are sourced from the purest, highest-quality industrial hemp extract.

About this brand

PureKana Logo
PureKana's mission is to lead the industry in bringing high-quality hemp cannabidiol (CBD) based products to the marketplace. We strive to educate the world on the benefits of hemp extract, and it is our goal to offer the industry's highest quality, most trusted products.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review