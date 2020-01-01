About this product

Our specialty formulated CBD infused gummies are packed with flavor and are simply delicious! Each contains 20mg of CBD and are the #1 choice for many people wanting to try CBD. They are perfect for daily use and those on the go who want a pre-measured dose in an easy to take form. - USA Grade-A premium Isolate CBD – 20mg each - 30 Gummies per bottle - 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free CBD - USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida) - Non-psychoactive, 3rd Party lab tested