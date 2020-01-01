 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. CBD 600mg Fruit Gummies

CBD 600mg Fruit Gummies

by PURILITY

Write a review
PURILITY Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD 600mg Fruit Gummies
PURILITY Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD 600mg Fruit Gummies
PURILITY Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD 600mg Fruit Gummies

$49.97MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our specialty formulated CBD infused gummies are packed with flavor and are simply delicious! Each contains 20mg of CBD and are the #1 choice for many people wanting to try CBD. They are perfect for daily use and those on the go who want a pre-measured dose in an easy to take form. - USA Grade-A premium Isolate CBD – 20mg each - 30 Gummies per bottle - 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free CBD - USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida) - Non-psychoactive, 3rd Party lab tested

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

PURILITY Logo
We are committed to providing premium-quality products that are sourced from the purest CBD available. Our products are tested in certified third-party labs to guarantee our rigorous standards. We stand behind our products by offering a 100% satisfaction guarantee, exceptional customer service, and a dedication to providing products for a better healthier world.