Rosemary Peppermint CBD Sugar Scrub 250mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$34.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Infused with ultra-premium CBD and 10% Emu Oil, our proprietary muscle relief cream works wonders on aches and muscle tension. Use as needed to penetrate the toughest problem areas! - Amazing for athletes and fitness enthusiasts - USA Grade-A premium Full Spectrum CBD – 60mg - Penetrates lingering and chronic areas of pain - No oily residue, great for the gym - 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free - USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)
Be the first to review this product.