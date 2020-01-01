Water Soluble - Extra Strength - Natural - 450mg (15ml)
by CBD American Shaman
Give your pet the love and care they deserve with our laboratory formulated CBD Pet Oil designed for furry friends. Great for all pets – cats, dogs, rabbits, horses, etc. and is easily added to any food. - USA Grade-A premium 100mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil - Formulated especially for pets - Non-psychoactive, 3rdParty lab tested - 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free - USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida) - Convenient dropper for adjustable serving size
