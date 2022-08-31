About this product
Give your pet the love and care they deserve with our laboratory formulated CBD Pet Oil designed for furry friends. Great for all pets – cats, dogs, rabbits, horses, etc. and is easily added to any food.
- USA Grade-A premium 100mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil
- Formulated especially for pets
- Non-psychoactive, 3rdParty lab tested
- 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free
- USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)
- Convenient dropper for adjustable serving size
- USA Grade-A premium 100mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil
- Formulated especially for pets
- Non-psychoactive, 3rdParty lab tested
- 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free
- USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)
- Convenient dropper for adjustable serving size
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!