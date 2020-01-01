 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Oil Pet Drops 250mg

by PURILITY

$29.97MSRP

About this product

Give your pet the love and care they deserve with our laboratory formulated CBD Pet Oil designed for furry friends. Great for all pets – cats, dogs, rabbits, horses, etc. and is easily added to any food. - USA Grade-A premium 250mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil - Formulated especially for pets - Non-psychoactive, 3rdParty lab tested - 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free - USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida) - Convenient dropper for adjustable serving size

About this brand

We are committed to providing premium-quality products that are sourced from the purest CBD available. Our products are tested in certified third-party labs to guarantee our rigorous standards. We stand behind our products by offering a 100% satisfaction guarantee, exceptional customer service, and a dedication to providing products for a better healthier world.