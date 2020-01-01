 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Oxy-X Oil Drops 10X Strength 1500mg – Peppermint

by PURILITY

About this product

Our groundbreaking advanced formula is NOT your ordinary CBD Oil! This is an all exclusive, patented formula that only one company in the world manufactures! This supercharged Oxy-x CBD oil is hydrophilic, making it easily absorbed into the body. - Feel the potency within seconds - Equivalent to dosage of 9,000 – 15,000mg! - Take less to get results, lasts longer - Non-psychoactive, 3rdParty lab tested - 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free - USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)

About this brand

We are committed to providing premium-quality products that are sourced from the purest CBD available. Our products are tested in certified third-party labs to guarantee our rigorous standards. We stand behind our products by offering a 100% satisfaction guarantee, exceptional customer service, and a dedication to providing products for a better healthier world.