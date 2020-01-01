Water Soluble - Extra Strength - Natural - 450mg (15ml)
by CBD American Shaman
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Our groundbreaking advanced formula is NOT your ordinary CBD Oil! This is an all exclusive, patented formula that only one company in the world manufactures! This supercharged Oxy-x CBD oil is hydrophilic, making it easily absorbed into the body. - Feel the potency within seconds - Equivalent to dosage of 3,000 – 5,000mg! - Take less to get results, lasts longer - Non-psychoactive, 3rdParty lab tested - 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free - USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)
